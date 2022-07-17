B. Riley Cuts Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Price Target to $6.00

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortress Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.
Fortress Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
