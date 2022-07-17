B. Riley Cuts Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Price Target to $6.00

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortress Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 88.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

