B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Performance

RILYT opened at $22.87 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, October 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%.

