Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €56.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($56.00) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($61.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($58.00) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($64.00) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €55.10 ($55.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €50.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €51.83. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($42.05) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($59.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

