Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Up 78.2% in June

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,400 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the June 15th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at $297,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 70.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at $3,268,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCH traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 294,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,839. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $560.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCH. Scotiabank upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Banco Santander raised Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

