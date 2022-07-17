Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives $5.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bankinter from €7.15 ($7.15) to €6.70 ($6.70) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bankinter from €6.30 ($6.30) to €6.75 ($6.75) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.00) to €5.45 ($5.45) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Bankinter Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $4.78 on Friday. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

