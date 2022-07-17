Barclays Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €150.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €150.00 ($150.00) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($140.00) price objective on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($137.00) price objective on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($125.00) price objective on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($95.00) price objective on Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Safran Stock Performance

Shares of SAF stock opened at €103.94 ($103.94) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €95.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €103.01. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($67.17) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($92.36).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

