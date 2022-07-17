Barclays Cuts AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $58.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on AerCap to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded AerCap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

AerCap Price Performance

AER opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.14. AerCap has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in AerCap by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

