Barclays Cuts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $145.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SITE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a hold rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.25.

NYSE:SITE opened at $122.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.28 and its 200 day moving average is $156.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $108.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares in the company, valued at $61,065,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

