Barclays Raises BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$63.00

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2022

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BCE. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$68.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BCE to a hold rating and set a C$71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$68.64.

BCE Stock Down 0.8 %

BCE stock opened at C$63.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. BCE has a 52-week low of C$61.30 and a 52-week high of C$74.09.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5999999 EPS for the current year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 109.41%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

