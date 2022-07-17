Barclays Raises BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$63.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BCE. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$68.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BCE to a hold rating and set a C$71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$68.64.

BCE Stock Down 0.8 %

BCE stock opened at C$63.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. BCE has a 52-week low of C$61.30 and a 52-week high of C$74.09.

BCE Dividend Announcement

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5999999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 109.41%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

