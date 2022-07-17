Barclays Trims D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Target Price to $95.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $96.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of D.R. Horton from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.54.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $73.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.49. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

