Barclays Trims Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Target Price to $95.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.58.

PRU stock opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,654,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,787,000 after buying an additional 109,895 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,646,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

