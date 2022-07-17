Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives $8.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.44.

BTEGF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares upgraded Baytex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Baytex Energy stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.30.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $531.97 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 80.01% and a return on equity of 29.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

