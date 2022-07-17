BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Down 42.1% in June

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,960,000 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the June 15th total of 24,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE BCE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.50.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.65%.

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its position in BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

