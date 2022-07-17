BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Down 42.1% in June

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,960,000 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the June 15th total of 24,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE BCE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.50.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.18.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its position in BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
