BCM Advisors LLC Buys 4,252 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

BCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BCM Advisors LLC owned 2.70% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $16,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

CATH stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.