BCM Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BCM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 0.6% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.94.
Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $297.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.42. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
