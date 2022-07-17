BEPRO Network Market Capitalization Achieves $8.84 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $8.84 million and approximately $291,353.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet.

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

