Beyond Finance Price Reaches $1.59 (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio.

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

