Big Data Protocol (BDP) One Day Volume Hits $159,787.00

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $159,787.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0547 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004763 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,975.99 or 1.00006100 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 46,020,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

