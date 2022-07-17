Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

BIOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on Biocept in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded Biocept from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Biocept Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Biocept had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Biocept will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Biocept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Biocept by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

