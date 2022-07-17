BitBall Hits Market Cap of $643,993.89 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $643,993.89 and $48,796.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,971.18 or 0.99983449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00043603 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00024729 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001568 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitBall

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

