BitCore (BTX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million

BitCore (BTX) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0628 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $133,255.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,299.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.79 or 0.06346724 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00024610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00258923 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00087962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.84 or 0.00642484 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.83 or 0.00515656 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling BitCore

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

