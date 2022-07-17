BitCore Trading Down 30.2% This Week (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $133,255.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,299.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.79 or 0.06346724 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00024610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00258923 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00087962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.84 or 0.00642484 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.83 or 0.00515656 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

