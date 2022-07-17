BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the June 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

BOE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 595,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,531. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $12.66.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOE. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

