BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Reduced by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $1,443,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $600.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $621.75 and its 200-day moving average is $710.66.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.23.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

