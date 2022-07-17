Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the June 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BTT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,200. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

