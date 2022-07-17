BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the June 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

MYN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 31,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,038. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

