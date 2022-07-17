Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,886.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 576,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,103,000 after purchasing an additional 565,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,210,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,889,000 after purchasing an additional 404,976 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,907,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,183 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,789,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $225.36 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $208.10 and a twelve month high of $306.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.05.

