Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 261,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,342,000 after acquiring an additional 71,719 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $117.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

