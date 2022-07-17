Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.16. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

