Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

IJT opened at $107.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.85 and its 200-day moving average is $119.15. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $144.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

