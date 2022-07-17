Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 7.0% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $176.04 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.24.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

