Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,260 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MKC opened at $81.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

