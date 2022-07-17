Blockpass Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PASS)

Blockpass (PASS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Blockpass has a market cap of $220,852.42 and $6.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blockpass

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass.

Blockpass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

