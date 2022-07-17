Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLMN. MKM Partners cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

BLMN stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $27.69.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,490,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,864,000 after buying an additional 907,013 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.