Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $288.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price target on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BA. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.18.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $147.74 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average is $172.23.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Boeing by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in Boeing by 11.8% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

