BonFi Price Reaches $0.0002 (BNF)

BonFi (BNF) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BonFi has traded 0% higher against the dollar. BonFi has a total market cap of $58,873.34 and $31.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

