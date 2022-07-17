Bonfida Price Tops $0.68 on Major Exchanges (FIDA)

Bonfida (FIDA) traded 58.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. Bonfida has a market cap of $30.56 million and $169.55 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00003251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bonfida has traded up 62.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00039299 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022161 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.
Bonfida Coin Profile
Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com.
