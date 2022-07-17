Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Bonhill Group Stock Performance
Shares of BONH stock opened at GBX 6.13 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. Bonhill Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5.16 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 12.88 ($0.15). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.65.
Bonhill Group Company Profile
