Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Bonhill Group Stock Performance

Shares of BONH stock opened at GBX 6.13 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. Bonhill Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5.16 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 12.88 ($0.15). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.65.

Bonhill Group Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides analysis, insight, networking, and data for financial services and business solutions communities in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media.

