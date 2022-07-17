Bottos 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,564.00 (BTO)

Bottos (BTO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $318,791.71 and $14,564.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bottos has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,009.93 or 1.00003624 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Bottos

BTO is a coin. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.