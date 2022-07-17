Boyd Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,052 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.54 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.67.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

