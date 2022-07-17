Boyd Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.38 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

