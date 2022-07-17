Boyd Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.