Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

BHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 14.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,363,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHF opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

