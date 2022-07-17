Brightworth Buys 196 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brightworth increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.52.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $160.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.