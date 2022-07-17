Brightworth Buys 7,588 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brightworth grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.03.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

