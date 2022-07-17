Brightworth Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brightworth trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up about 1.0% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $104.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.14. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Redburn Partners downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

