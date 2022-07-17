Brightworth Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brightworth raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $172.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.53.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

