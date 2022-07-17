Brightworth Purchases 679 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brightworth raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for about 1.2% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 14.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $174.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $166.24 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diageo Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($50.55) to GBX 4,500 ($53.52) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.09) to GBX 4,700 ($55.90) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($53.52) to GBX 4,100 ($48.76) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,180.00.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

