Brightworth Sells 186,708 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brightworth cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 348,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,708 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 16.0% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $157,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $387.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

