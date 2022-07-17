Brightworth Sells 735 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Brightworth trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,261,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,377,000 after acquiring an additional 652,300 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% during the first quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,945,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,775,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,891 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $84.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $81.26 and a 1-year high of $107.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

